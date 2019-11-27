|
|
|
FAIRLEY Harry The family of the late Harry, would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. To Neil Dorward, for his kind words and comforting service, to the staff at Walton House, for kindness and attention and to Nicola and colleagues for their professional handling of arrangements and also to all who paid their respects to Harry at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, £500 was collected for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2019