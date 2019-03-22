Home

LORIMER Hannah The family of the late Hannah would like to thank all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all the staff at Cupar Adamson Hospital for all their care and attention given to mum, special thanks to the Rev Jeff Martin for his kind words and uplifting service, to all staff at Steven Stewart's Funeral Directors for all their help and professionalism and to all those who paid their last respects and generously donated the sum of £300 towards Tarvit Ward Adamson Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 22, 2019
