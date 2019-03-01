|
|
|
LORIMER Hannah Peacefully, at the Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Sunday, 24th February, 2019, Hannah (nee Walker), aged 86 years, of Cupar, beloved wife of the late Tam, much loved mum of Elizabeth, Andrew, Kenneth, Gary and the late John, also a dear mother-in-law, gran, nana, great-gran, sister, aunt and a good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 8th March, in Cupar Old and St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church, Kirkgate, Cupar, at 10.00 a.m., thereafter to Cupar Cemetery, for 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 1, 2019
