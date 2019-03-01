Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00
Cupar Old and St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church
Kirkgate
Cupar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hannah LORIMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannah LORIMER

Notice Condolences

Hannah LORIMER Notice
LORIMER Hannah Peacefully, at the Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Sunday, 24th February, 2019, Hannah (nee Walker), aged 86 years, of Cupar, beloved wife of the late Tam, much loved mum of Elizabeth, Andrew, Kenneth, Gary and the late John, also a dear mother-in-law, gran, nana, great-gran, sister, aunt and a good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 8th March, in Cupar Old and St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church, Kirkgate, Cupar, at 10.00 a.m., thereafter to Cupar Cemetery, for 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.