MIDDLETON Gordon (Don) The family of the late Gordon (Don) would like to thank most sincerely, all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their recent sad loss; grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 2, St Andrews Community Hospital and Pipeland Medical Practice for their loving care and attention; sincere thanks to Barbara Millar for her lovely service and to Macgregors Funeral Directors for handling the arrangements; and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium and gave generously to the collection for Ward 2, St Andrews Community Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 8, 2019