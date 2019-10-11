|
MIDDLETON Gordon (Don) Peacefully, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on Monday, 7th October, 2019. Gordon (Don), dearly beloved husband of Rosemary, dear dad of Dawn, Gayle and son-in-law Mark and a dear grandad to Mark and Gabriella. Funeral service in Dundee Crematorium, on Monday, 21st October, at 2.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium for Ward 2, St Andrews Community Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 11, 2019