MANN Gordon Peacefully, following a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, on 7th July, 2019, Gordon, aged 79 years, of Glenrothes. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father to Michael and Brian, also a loving father-in-law to Fiona and Paula, a devoted grandad to Sarah and a much loved brother to Jean and the late Nettie, Wilma and Margaret. Funeral to be held on Friday, 19th July, 2019, at 1.30 p.m., at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of the Day Hospice, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on July 17, 2019