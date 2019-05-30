|
|
|
Gray Georgina (Ena) Peacefully, at home, in Kirkcaldy, after a long illness, fought with great courage and determination, on Sunday, 26th May, 2019, Georgina (Ena), aged 71 years. Loving mum of Johan, Frankie and David, dear gran of Caitlin and Kelly and great-gran of Ava, also sister to Jim. Funeral ceremony to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 5th June, at 9.30 a.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, although donations may be given in lieu of flowers, in aid of Ward 34, Haematology, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019
