WRIGHT George Mary and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and messages of support following the sad loss of George. Grateful thanks to Neil Dorward for his comforting service. Special thanks to the staff of the care at home team for their excellent care of George. Also to Ian and Ally of Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their care, support and professionalism shown throughout. Final thanks to all who paid their last respects to George at the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 7, 2019
