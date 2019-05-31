|
STEWART George In loving memory of George (Podge), a loving husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad who died on 30th May, 2012. Remembering you is easy dad,
I do it every day,
And missing you is something,
That will never go away.
Lots of love Kelly and Kyle.
I've lost my life's companion,
A life linked with my own,
You're still mine to remember,
A husband proud to own.
Your loving wife Betty.
Gone but not forgotten grandad.
Lots of love Rhys and Taylor.
No farewell words were spoken,
No time to say goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it,
And only god can tell us why.
Love Steven, Vivienne, Ethan and Neve.
Published in Fife Today on May 31, 2019
