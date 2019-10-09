|
SINCLAIR George The family of the late George Sinclair wish to thank everyone who paid their last respects at the crematorium. Special thanks to Rev Elisabeth Cranfield, for her comforting service, to Co-op Funeralcare, especially Jessica and Kenny who ensured his final journey was fitting and dignified. Thanks is extended to the paramedics, the caring staff of Ward 23, Victoria Hospital, Meals on Wheels and Buckhaven Bowling Club. With such caring neighbours, faithful friends and a loving family, he enjoyed a long and happy life, for which we are thankful. Your generous donations of £300 will be gifted to Ward 23, Victoria Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 9, 2019