KNEALE George Suddenly, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 16th March, 2019. George Grenville, aged 91 years, formerly of St Michaels Drive, Cupar and Port St Mary, Isle of Man, beloved husband of the late Nancy, a much loved dad of David, Valerie and Janet, also a dear grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, brother and uncle. Funeral service on Wednesday, 27th March, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations if so desired may be made at crematorium doors for Diabetes UK.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 22, 2019
