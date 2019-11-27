|
|
|
GOLD George (Geordie) The family of the late George (Geordie) Gold, wish to thank most sincerely, all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, messages of sympathy and flowers on their recent sad loss of Geordie. Many thanks to the Rev G. Nisbet, for his fitting tribute to Geordie, to Neil at Brunton Funeral Directors, for his guidance, professionalism and compassionate support and to all the care staff at Forth View Care Home, who cared for Geordie during his short stay there. Donations totalling £500 were collected on behalf of the British Heart Foundation for vascular dementia in Geordie's memory.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 27, 2019