Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for George DRYBURGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George DRYBURGH

Notice Condolences

George DRYBURGH Notice
DRYBURGH George Peacefully, at Dunfermline Hospice, on Tuesday, 5th February, 2019, and with his family by his side, George, beloved life long friend and partner of Isabel, a dear step-dad, uncle and special friend to many, also a dedicated employee of the Wemyss family. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on
Wednesday, 20th February, 2019, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations, may be given in lieu, at the crematorium for Dunfermline Hospice.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.