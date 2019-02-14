|
DRYBURGH George Peacefully, at Dunfermline Hospice, on Tuesday, 5th February, 2019, and with his family by his side, George, beloved life long friend and partner of Isabel, a dear step-dad, uncle and special friend to many, also a dedicated employee of the Wemyss family. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on
Wednesday, 20th February, 2019, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations, may be given in lieu, at the crematorium for Dunfermline Hospice.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
