Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
George DAVIE
George DAVIE

George DAVIE
DAVIE George Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Monday, 22nd July, 2019, George, aged 61 years, of Kirkcaldy, much loved partner of Marlene, loving dad of Karen, Rachael and Lisa, devoted grandad of James, Alan, Rory and Noah and a good friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 2nd August, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Formal wear optional at George`s request. Family flowers only please but donations may be given at the crematorium for I.C.U Royal Infirmary, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 1, 2019
