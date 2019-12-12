|
BUIST George Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, 4th December, 2019, George, aged 74 years. He was a much loved husband to Dot, loving dad to George, Lynn and Ian and father-in-law to Anne, Neil and Lesley, also a caring grandad to his six grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 20th December, 2019, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given after the service for the RNLI and Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 12, 2019