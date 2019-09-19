|
BELL George Peacefully on Wednesday, 11th September, 2019, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, George, aged 92 years, of Kirkcaldy. Much loved husband to the late Rachel, a loving father to Linda and the late Ian Bell, a devoted grandad and great-grandad, also a friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Hayfield Cemetery, on Monday, 23rd September, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 19, 2019