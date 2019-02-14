|
|
|
BALLANTYNE George Very suddenly, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 11th February, 2019. George, aged 71 years, dearly loved husband of Jacqueline, devoted dad of Jillian and Graham, doting fun grandad of Lucy, Sophie and Anna, caring father-in-law of Craig and Susan and a loyal, humorous friend, who is sorely missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 26th February, cortege arriving at 2.15 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations may be given on leaving the service for Children's Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More