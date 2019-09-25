|
NUGENT Frederick (Fred) Peacefully, following a short illness, at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 18th September, 2019, Frederick (Fred), aged 64 years, a loving brother to Jim, Grace and Linda, twin brother of the late Dick and loving brother to the late Mary and Mig and a much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Fred will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service to take place at Macduff Cemetery, on Thursday, 26th September, where Fred will be laid to rest at 10.00 a.m., to which all are most welcome.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 25, 2019