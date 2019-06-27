|
McDONALD
Fred Peacefully, at his home in Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 25th June, 2019, Fred, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Helen, loving dad to Stephen, Dawn and Tracy, also a much loved grandad.
He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 5th July, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the Macmillan Nurses if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
