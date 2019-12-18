Home

TRAILL Fraser Sadly, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, on Saturday, 7th December, 2019, Fraser, aged 69 years, devoted husband to Isabel, loving dad to William, Carol and Susan, a special grandad to Ellie, Ben and Leith and a cherished father-in-law to Barry. Funeral service to be held on Monday, 23rd December, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 18, 2019
