Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
SPROSON Frank Peacefully, at St Andrews House Care Home, on Sunday, 11th August, 2019, Frank, aged 99, beloved husband to the late Jean, much loved dad to Robert and the late Alan, loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 21st August, at 10.15 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may be made for Dunkirk Little Ships Restoration Trust.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 16, 2019
