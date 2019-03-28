Resources More Obituaries for Frank FORTUNE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank FORTUNE

Notice FORTUNE Frank Ellen Fortune and the family of the late Frank Fortune sincerely wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, Mass cards and flowers received. Thank you to Father Brian Gowans for his comforting service, to the staff of the Co-op Funeral care Kirkcaldy for all the arrangements, also the staff of Ostlers House that cared so well for Frank. Thank you to all who paid their last respects at St Marie's Church and Hayfield Cemetery and who generously donated to the Stroke Association (Scotland), which amounted to

£123. 50. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 28, 2019