|
|
|
DEVINE Francis John (Frank) The family of the late Francis John Devine (Frank), wish to thank everyone most sincerely for their kind expressions of sympathy during their recent bereavement, also for the cards and their generous donations amounting to £450, which will be gifted to the Northeden House Residents Fund. Grateful and heartfelt thanks are extended to all the staff, past and present, of Northeden House Care Home, who looked after Frank with care and compassion, over the past four and a half years, whilst residing in their care. The family also wish to thank Monsignor Pat McInally of St Columba's Roman Catholic Church, for the lovely service and Rhys Small, of Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar, for their exceptional services during this very difficult time.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 2, 2019