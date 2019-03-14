|
FORTUNE Francis (Frank) Aged 93, passed away peacefully, with family by his side at Ostlers Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019. Much loved husband of Ellen, father of John, Lawrence, Michael and the late Francis, brother of Helena, Joseph and Otek, also a loving grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Funeral service to be held in St Marie's RC Church, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 19th March, at 10 a.m., thereafter at Hayfield Cemetery, Kirkcaldy, at 11 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the Stroke Association Scotland if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 14, 2019
