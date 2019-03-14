Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00
St Marie's RC Church
Kirkcaldy
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00
Hayfield Cemetery
Kirkcaldy
FORTUNE Francis (Frank) Aged 93, passed away peacefully, with family by his side at Ostlers Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019. Much loved husband of Ellen, father of John, Lawrence, Michael and the late Francis, brother of Helena, Joseph and Otek, also a loving grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Funeral service to be held in St Marie's RC Church, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, 19th March, at 10 a.m., thereafter at Hayfield Cemetery, Kirkcaldy, at 11 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the Stroke Association Scotland if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 14, 2019
