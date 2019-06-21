Home

WILKIE Frances Peacefully, at Ancaster House, Crieff, on Sunday, 9th June, 2019, Frances, aged 98. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack Wilkie, much loved mother of Douglas, John and Phillip and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service in the Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, South Street, St Andrews, on Friday, 28th June, at 10.15 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in the Western Cemetery, at 11 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on June 21, 2019
