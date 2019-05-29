Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn STEWART Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn STEWART

Notice STEWART Evelyn Cameron and family would like to extend sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards and kindness shown to them after the recent sad loss of Evelyn. Thanks to Neil Dorward for the lovely service and Nicola and her colleagues from Co-op Funeralcare, Denbeath for all their support and thoughtfulness throughout the funeral arrangements. A special thanks to all the staff at Forthview Nursing Home, Methil for the compassionate and professional care given to Evelyn and to all who attended the service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Thanks too for the generous donations of £702 given to Forthview Residents Comfort Fund, which is very much appreciated. Published in Fife Today on May 29, 2019