Evelyn Donald, Heather and Laura express wholeheartedly their sincere thanks to everyone who attended Evelyn's funeral service and to all her and our relatives, friends and neighbours for their demonstrations of sympathy, their cards, messages, flowers and invaluable support. Furthermore, we extend our gratitude to Ian, Alistair and Jan of Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their absolutely faultless care of Evelyn and their genuine compassion for us; to Rev. Robin McAlpine for his kind words and uplifting services at Bennochy Parish Church and Kirkcaldy Crematorium; to organist Michael Allan who provided the perfect musical accompaniment to Evelyn's chosen hymns; to Kathy Robb, special friend of Evelyn, for arranging the beautiful family flowers; to the medical teams and staff at Bennochy Medical Centre and Victoria Hospital who looked after Evelyn so well, particularly throughout the last few years; to the Home Care team who attended and cared for Evelyn daily in recent months; to the staff at Victoria Hotel for their professional services.

We are extremely grateful to everyone who contributed so generously to Evelyn's special charity, Kirkcaldy Samaritans, on to whom the sum of £850 will be passed. Published in Fife Today on July 25, 2019