Evelyn McLEOD

Notice McLEOD

Evelyn The family of Evelyn McLeod (nee Lindsay) is saddened to announce her sudden but peaceful passing, at home, on Friday, 28th June, 2019, aged 72 years, beloved wife of Donald, most devoted and perfect mother of Heather and Laura, proud grandmother of Andrew, Imogen, Lewis, Fraser, Ruaridh and Laurie, loving and most loved mother-in-law of Mark and a special friend to so many. The funeral service for Evelyn will take place on Tuesday, July 9, at 12.30 pm, at Bennochy Parish Church, Kirkcaldy, to which all are welcome, thereafter for a private committal at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations in Evelyn's memory may be given, of so desired, to Samaritans of Kirkcaldy and District. Published in Fife Today on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices