Resources More Obituaries for Ethna GRAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ethna GRAY

Notice GRAY Ethna The family of the late Ethna Gray would like to sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their very sad loss. Thanks to Rev John Duncan, MBE for his most comforting service. Very special thanks to all the staff of Riverview Lodge Care Home, Newport-on-Tay, for their excellent care and sensitivity to all her needs. To all those that paid their last respects to Ethna at St Athernase Parish Church and Leuchars Cemetery and donated so generously to the collection for St Athernase Regeneration Fund. Published in Fife Today on Sept. 12, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices