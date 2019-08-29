Home

GRAY Ethna Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Riverview Lodge Care Home, Newport-on-Tay, on Monday, 19th August, 2019, Ethna Margaret, of Balmullo (ex Blood Transfusion Service), aged 78 years. Beloved sister of the late Ian and Eric, dear sister-in-law of Sheena, loving auntie of Alan, Margaret, Colin, Amanda and their families and a dear friend to many. Funeral service in Leuchars St. Athernase Parish Church, on Friday, 30th August, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter, to Leuchars Cemetery, arriving at 11.00 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, in lieu, to St. Athernase Regeneration Fund can be made at the service, if desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 29, 2019
