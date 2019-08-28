|
MACKIE Ernest Peacefully, at Walton House Care Home, Leven, on 23rd August, 2019. Ernest, aged 88 years of Methil, formerly Lundin Links, loving husband of the late Anne, much loved dad of Stuart and a dear brother to the late Glen, Isobel and Ann. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 5th September, at 1.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in lieu at the crematorium for Walton House.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 28, 2019