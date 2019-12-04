Home

Hall Ernest (Ernie) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, 27th November, 2019, Ernest (Ernie), aged 85 years, beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and devoted dad of Derek, Linda, Elaine and the late Brian and a loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 10th December, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in aid of Scoonie Lunch Club if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019
