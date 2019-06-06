|
JACKSON Eric Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, 1st June, 2019. Eric, aged 74 years of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband of the late Helen, much loved dad of Graeme and Steven, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Eleanor, Lydia and Angela, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 12th June, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on June 6, 2019
