KELLY Ellen The family of the late Ellen Kelly would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received during their recent sad bereavement. Thanks to West Lothian Domiciliary Carers, Marie Curie Nurses, and staff and friends at Royal Scot Court for their care and support. Special thanks to Father Jim Smith for his comforting service, to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their wonderful care and to Dunnikier Golf Club for their excellent catering. Finally thanks to all who attended the service and paid their last respects to Ellen.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
