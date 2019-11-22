|
Taylor Ella Bryan, Linzi and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their recent sad loss, grateful thanks to the staff of Balnacarron Care Home for their loving care and attention, sincere thanks to Barbara Millar for her lovely service and to Purves Funeral Directors (especially Syd Stevenson) for handling the arrangements, to Billy Anderson for the music and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium and gave generously to Balnacarron Care Home Comfort Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 22, 2019