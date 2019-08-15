Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth PAGE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth PAGE

Notice PAGE Elizabeth Kevin and the family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy shown by the way of cards, flowers and messages following their recent sad loss of Liz. Grateful thanks to Rev John Hutchison for his comforting service. Special thanks to Ian and Ally of Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their care, support and professionalism shown throughout. Final thanks to all who came to pay their last respects to Liz at the crematorium and gave so generously to Napier Care Home Resident Fund which raised £200.00. Published in Fife Today on Aug. 15, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices