Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
PAGE Elizabeth Peacefully, at Napier House, on Saturday, 20th July, 2019, Elizabeth Page (nee Burton), aged 68 years, of Glenrothes. Beloved wife of the late David Page and loving mother to Kevin and daughter-in-law June. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 7th August, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium, for Napier House Care Home, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 1, 2019
