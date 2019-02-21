|
|
|
MOFFAT Elizabeth Peacefully, at Lomond Court Nursing Home, Glenrothes, on Monday, 11th February, 2019, Elizabeth (Betty) Jamieson Moffat (nee Lightbody), aged 90 years, of Cardenden. Devoted wife of the late Abe, caring and loving mum to Betty, Janis and Abram and mum-in-law to Jimmy, cherished gran to Kenneth, Roy, Stephanie, James, Adam, Laura, Joanne and Harley and a very special auld granny to Olivia, Charlie, Tucker, Kyle and Tate. Funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 27th February, at 11.45 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations if so desired, will be gratefully received on leaving the crematorium in aid of MS Society.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More