LOGAN Elizabeth Treasured memories of a special person, my daughter Elizabeth, who passed away 8th September, 2014, who was a mum to Kirsty and a loving sister and aunt.
You had a nature we could not help loving,
And a heart that was purer than gold,
And to those who knew and loved you,
Your memory will never grow old.
You will never be forgotten.
Love, Mum, daughter Kirsty, sisters Janice and Ian, Susan and John, brothers Alex and Karen and James, friends, big Janice and Marilyn xxx.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 5, 2019
