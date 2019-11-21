|
LESLIE Elizabeth The family of the late Betty Leslie would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the Doctors and staff at St Brycedale Surgery, the District and Marie Curie Nurses, for all the care and kindness shown to mum, to Denis Madden, for his comforting service and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium, your generous donations raised £350 for Marie Curie Cancer Care. Finally to Callum and his team at Callum Robertson Funeral Directors, for getting everything just right.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 21, 2019