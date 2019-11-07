Home

Elizabeth (Betty) LESLIE

Elizabeth (Betty) LESLIE Notice
LESLIE Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, slept away at home, surrounded by her family, after a short illness on Wednesday, 30th October, 2019. Betty, aged 85 years of Kirkcaldy, dearly loved wife of the late Pat, loving mum of John, Margaret-Ann and the late David, much loved mother-in-law of Mike and Susan also a devoted gran and great-gran. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 15th November, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Marie Curie, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 7, 2019
