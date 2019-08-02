Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:45
Macgregors Service Rooms
56 Largo Road
St Andrews
Resources
Notice Condolences

Elizabeth (Betty) LAPPING Notice
LAPPING Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019, Elizabeth (Betty), formerly Niblick Restaurant, Links Hotel, dearly beloved wife of George, a much loved mum, grandmother and a dear sister. Funeral service in Macgregors Service Rooms, 56 Largo Road, St Andrews, on Monday, 5th August, at 11.45 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Thereafter private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the service rooms for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 2, 2019
