|
|
|
LAPPING Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019, Elizabeth (Betty), formerly Niblick Restaurant, Links Hotel, dearly beloved wife of George, a much loved mum, grandmother and a dear sister. Funeral service in Macgregors Service Rooms, 56 Largo Road, St Andrews, on Monday, 5th August, at 11.45 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Thereafter private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made at the service rooms for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 2, 2019