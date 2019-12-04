Home

FRASER Elizabeth Suddenly, at Forth View Care Home, on Sunday, 1st December, 2019, Elizabeth (Betty), aged 69 years. A cherished sister to Isabelle and Gordon, a loved sister-in-law to Hugh and Valerie and a much loved auntie. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 12th December, 2019, at Denbeath Funeral Home, 663 Wellesley Road, KY8 3PQ, for 1.15 p.m., thereafter at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019
