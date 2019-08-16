|
FLEMING Elizabeth Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Friday, 9th August, 2019. Elizabeth (Liz) Mitchell (nee Paterson), former carer in the East Neuk, beloved wife of Stewart and much loved sister of Graham. Funeral service in Hope Park and Martyrs Parish Church, St Mary's Place, St Andrews on Friday, 23rd August, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, can be made at the church and crematorium in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 16, 2019