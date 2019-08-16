Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00
Hope Park and Martyrs Parish Church
St Mary's Place, St Andrews
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth FLEMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth FLEMING

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth FLEMING Notice
FLEMING Elizabeth Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Friday, 9th August, 2019. Elizabeth (Liz) Mitchell (nee Paterson), former carer in the East Neuk, beloved wife of Stewart and much loved sister of Graham. Funeral service in Hope Park and Martyrs Parish Church, St Mary's Place, St Andrews on Friday, 23rd August, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, can be made at the church and crematorium in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.