ELDER Elizabeth (Beth) Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospital on Saturday, 5th October, 2019, in Kirkcaldy after a long struggle with Lung Cancer. Beth, aged 74 years, was a dearly loved mother, grandmother and friend.
Who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 21st October, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. There will be a collection at the crematorium for "Friends of Victoria Hospital"
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019