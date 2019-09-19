|
|
|
DRUMMOND Elizabeth (Lil) In memory of Lil, wife and mother, who passed away on September 18, 2004.
Time goes by slowly day by day,
Fifteen years since you passed away,
With tender love and deep regret,
We who love you won't forget.
No longer in our lives to share,
In our hearts forever there.
But one day we'll meet again,
Then we can share with you,
All of those truly happy times,
Just like we used to do.
Until we meet again.
From husband Bill, sons Colin and Murray and families.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 19, 2019