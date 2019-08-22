|
DRUMMOND Elizabeth (Lil) In remembrance of Lil, a loving wife and mother, whose birthday is on 23rd August.
You always loved your birthday,
But we always found it hard,
To find those loving words for your birthday card.
So many happy memories,
Come back to us this day,
Of birthday celebrations, before you went away.
Now you are in a better place,
Your soul is laid to rest,
Safe with all the angels,
They only take the best.
Forever remembered.
From husband Bill and sons Colin, Murray and families.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 22, 2019