Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Elizabeth Betty (Salmond) CARR

Elizabeth Betty (Salmond) CARR
CARR Elizabeth Betty (nee Salmond) Died peacefully at home on 25th February, 2019. After a long period of illness which she bore with strength and her usual quiet dignity. She will be sorely missed by her devoted and beloved husband Alan. She was a much loved mum to Betsy and Sandy, loving mother-in-law to Richard and Avril and doting gran of Rachel. The family extends a warm invitation to family and friends to join them at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Tuesday, 12th March, at 3 p.m.Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for CHAS, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019
