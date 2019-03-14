Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth McMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Anne McMILLAN

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Anne McMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN
Elizabeth Anne Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Harbour Care, Dysart, on Thursday, 7th March, 2019. Betty (nee Taylor), in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Jim McMillan, loving mum to Bill and Anne, mother-in-law to Brenda and George, proud and devoted grandma and great-grandma and a very good friend to many.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 27th March, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given on retiral from the service for Alzheimer/Dementia Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.