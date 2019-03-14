|
McMILLAN
Elizabeth Anne Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Harbour Care, Dysart, on Thursday, 7th March, 2019. Betty (nee Taylor), in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Jim McMillan, loving mum to Bill and Anne, mother-in-law to Brenda and George, proud and devoted grandma and great-grandma and a very good friend to many.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 27th March, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given on retiral from the service for Alzheimer/Dementia Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 14, 2019
