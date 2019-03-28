Resources More Obituaries for Eleanor EADIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eleanor EADIE

Notice EADIE Eleanor Audrey, Muriel and the family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received on the sad loss of our beloved mum and gran. Special thanks to Rev Donald Larwie for his comforting service. A very special thanks to the staff of Wilby House, who gave excellent care to mum (especially Shelley and Fay). Thanks to the team at Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkcaldy, for their kind efficient support. Lastly thank you to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium and who generously donated £410 for Auchterderran Kinglassie Parish Church. Published in Fife Today on Mar. 28, 2019